Gov. Tate Reeves announces new K-12 seating restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves officially extended the existing executive order, but made a couple changes to ease restrictions on K-12 events.
Indoor venues will now be limited to 50 percent capacity, as opposed to the previous 25 percent. There is no listed restriction on outdoor venues, compared to 50 percent capacity in the last executive order. Indoor arenas at the college/university level are limited to 75 percent.
This will be in effect until Friday, April 30 at 5:00 pm unless otherwise modified, amended, rescinded or superseded.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.