WCU med school gets 3 top 10 rankings from U.S. News and World Report

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University has received top rankings from US News and World Report for its efforts to place graduates into rural and underserved areas and primary care.
A 2022 annual report for medical schools awarding both Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) ranks WCU as second in the nation (by percentage of graduates) for sending graduates to rural areas.
The report also ranks WCU as the fifth-best for locating graduates in medically underserved areas.
Carey also ranks No. 3 for having the highest percentage of primary care residents over a three-year rolling average.
The College of Osteopathic Medicine at WCU was founded in 2010.
Since then, it has graduated more than 600 students.
