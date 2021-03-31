Thunderstorms likely, falling temperatures Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Thunderstorms will move in later this morning and into this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. One or two storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and maybe a brief, spin-up tornado. Temperatures will go from the low 80s at noon to the upper 60s by 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.
Much cooler weather will arrive for Thursday as highs only top out into the low 60s with sunny skies. We expect our last frost of the year Thursday night into Friday morning as lows fall into the low 30s
Good Friday is looking good! We’ll start the day off frosty with temperatures in the low 30s before we warm up into the mid-60s for the afternoon.
Saturday is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Easter Sunday will have great weather as well! We’ll start off the morning with temperatures in the mid-40s before we warm up into the low 70s for the afternoon hours.
Most of next week will be sunny as highs warm up into the low 80s by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.