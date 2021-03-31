Thunderstorms likely, falling temperatures Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Thunderstorms will move in later this morning and into this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. One or two storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and maybe a brief, spin-up tornado. Temperatures will go from the low 80s at noon to the upper 60s by 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.