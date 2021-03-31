Three organizations team up to host political forum in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The NAACP of Forrest County, the League of Women Voters of the Pine Belt and Mississippi M.O.V.E. partnered Tuesday to host a political forum at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.
It was for all candidates running for the mayor and city council positions in Hattiesburg. The forum provided candidates with a public space to discuss their platform and voters with direct access to candidates.
“It’s an opportunity, a wonderful opportunity to get to know the person that you are going to vote for,” said Peg Ciraldo, president of the League of Women Voters of the Pine Belt.
Officials say the forum opens the door for citizens to ask candidates about topics they feel are important.
“There may be issues in the community that the candidates are not aware of. So, at this open platform, the citizens get to present the things that they are concerned about,” said Joseph Wesley, co-chair of the Forrest County NAACP political action committee.
According to event officials, candidates did not know the questions they would be asked beforehand. And, question topics ranged.
“One of our questions tonight will be also about the internet in poorer areas and how students are at home being home schooled but they don’t have internet access,” Ciraldo said.
“Questions concerning water and sewage, and questions concerning taxes and questions concerning social justice and police brutality,” Wesley said.
Through the forum, host organization officials say they hope to enlighten voters before the election.
“It educates the voters,” said Ciraldo. “The whole purpose, the purpose of the League of Women Voters is to educate ourselves and the public so that we can vote more intelligently.”
Primary elections will be held April 6.
