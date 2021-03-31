Perry County School Dist. holds recruitment fair for vacant positions

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District hosted a recruitment fair Wednesday to fill vacant positions among the five schools throughout the district.
The recruitment fair was held at Perry Central High School by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jasmine Smith and was a reservation-only event.
The district is looking to fill positions including teacher’s assistants, counselors and teachers.
“I think that the smaller districts sometimes get overlooked, just because everyone wants to go work at a bigger school district,” Smith said. “But we have a lot to offer. We have great kids and our community is an awesome community.”
Smith said she was quite pleased with the turnout at the event.
If you were unable to make a reservation for the event and you are interested in a position, you can apply on the school district website.
