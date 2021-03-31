No. 2 PRCC baseball sweeps No. 20 Hinds

From Pearl River Community College Communications
RAYMOND, Miss. (WDAM) —The second-ranked Pearl River Community College baseball team turned in a complete performance in Monday’s sweep at No. 20 Hinds Community College.
The Wildcats (23-5, 13-3 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) put up 26 runs in the doubleheader, split evenly across a 13-4 victory in the opener and a 13-1 win in the nightcap.
“It was a total team effort,” PRCC coach Michael Avalon said. “That’s a quality team, and it was great for us to come out here and play well like we did. It’s a tough place to play.”
The Eagles (12-12, 10-8) were generous hosts, committing 11 errors on the day. Only eight of PRCC’s 26 runs were earned.
But the Wildcats still hit the stew out of the ball, collecting 11 hits in each game.
The Eagles committed six errors, making only two of the Wildcats runs earned.
The Wildcats opened the scoring in the third inning on a Tate Parker, but Hinds quickly countered in the bottom of the inning, taking a 2-1 lead on Pablo Lanzorte’s two-run home run.
PRCC did not let Hinds have the lead for long, pushing across three runs in the fifth inning on a passed ball, a run-scoring double by Nick Skaggs and an infield single by Graham Crawford of Sumrall to go up 4-2.
The Wildcats added another run in the fifth inning for a 5-2 edge, and then turned to the long ball in the sixth.
Dalton Cummins of Seminary sent a ball flying over the left-field wall for a solo shot, and a few batters later, Parker showed off his opposite-field power with a two-run blast to right field for an 8-2 lead.
Hinds cut the deficit to 8-4 in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a passed ball and RBI-single.
PRCC put the game away in the seventh inning, putting five more runs on the board.
Cummins singled, driving in his second run in the process. Skaggs became the 12th Wildcat to hit a home run this season, belting a grand slam over the left-field wall.
Cummins went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs.
Skaggs knocked in five runs with a double and grand slam, Parker had a home run and three RBIs, D.K. Donaldson hit two singles and scored three runs and Crawford reached base four times with a double, single and two walks.
Justin Williamson had two of Hinds’ seven hits with a pair of singles, while Sean Daily hit a double and single and Connor Carter had a double.
PRCC starter Sam Hall (4-0), a West Jones Hugh School product, picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings, He walked three and struck out three.
Trace McNabb, a West Marion High School product, pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Eric Newsom pitched the last inning of the contest, walking one and striking out one.
Bryce Brock (2-1) took the loss for Hinds, allowing four unearned runs on four hits over four innings. He walked two, struck out six.
Five more Hinds’ errors led to seven unearned runs.
PRCC jumped on Hinds in the second inning with five runs. Back-to-back singles by Austen Izzio of Carriere and John Griffin Bell knocked in three runs before Skaggs lined a two-run homer, his second of the doubleheader, over the center-field wall.
The Wildcats added two more runs in the third inning on Izzio’s double and Bell’s sacrifice fly.
The Eagles scored their lone run in the bottom of the third inning, with Matt Corder scoring on a single by Carter.
D.K. Donaldson joined the home-run party in the fifth inning, launching the first of his career over the left-field wall to extend PRCC’s lead to 8-1.
An inning later, PRCC added two more runs on Donaldson’s fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly by Matt Mercer of Petal.
The Wildcats scored the last three runs of the game in the seventh inning on Parker’s two-run triple. Parker scored on a groundout to cap the scoring.
Parker had a triple, double and single, drove in two runs and scored twice. Izzio also had three hits, a double and two singles, and knocked in three runs.
Donaldson homered, walked twice and scored three runs while Cummins singled, walked three times, scored twice and drove in a run.
Cummins reached base in all of his plate appearances in the doubleheader.
“It was a pretty fun day, to say the least,” Cummins said “It’s been a while since I’ve had one of those days, so to come out here and swing it well, it was pretty good.”
Landon Gartman (5-0) earned the win for the Wildcats, allowing a run on five hits over five innings. He walked three, struck out four.
while allowing one run and four hits. He struck out four.
Dakota Lee of Purvis pitched two innings in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out two.
Corder finished with a single and double for Hinds.
Austin Fugler took the pitching loss, allowing five unearned runs on four hits in two innings. He walked two, struck out one.
The Wildcats will host Meridian Community College in a doubleheader Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
