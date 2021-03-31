288 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported in Miss. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 305,100.
MSDH reported 288 COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 305,146 cases and 7,032 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt that took place between the dates of July 31, 2020, and March 16, 2021, as both Jones and Perry counties had one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,996 COVID-19 cases and 671 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,533 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,479 cases, 144 deaths
- Jasper: 2,192 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,247 cases, 158 deaths
- Lamar: 6,053 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,640 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,245 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,607 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 292,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 465,600 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
