Man arrested for meth possession in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested recently arrested for crystal meth possession in the Perry County area following a traffic stop Monday night.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-Net Narcotic Agent operated a traffic stop on State Route 15 after conducting surveillance in the Richton area earlier that day.
During the traffic stop, the agent seized about eight grams of crystal meth.
William Dewayne Draughn, 34, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Draughn made his initial appearance at the Perry County Justice Court and his bond was set at $10,000. He has since posted bond.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.