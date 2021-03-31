Laurel police officer, firefighter receive certificates of commendation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued two certificates of commendation on Wednesday during a brief ceremony at city hall.
One of those went Laurel Fire Department Captain Robby McLaurin, who is a former LPD officer.
He was recognized for his bravery in stopping an auto burglary by an armed suspect earlier in the year near the intersection of Adams Street and 12th Avenue.
The second commendation went to patrol officer Raven Naylor for her achievements made during her first year on the job. Naylor also happens to be the first female member of LPD’s Special Response Team.
Police Chief Tommy Cox says both individuals are deserving of the recognition.
“Captain McLaurin spent eight years with the police department many years ago, so it seems like he’s still got a little of that police instinct left in him,” Cox said. “Then you want to put Raven’s accomplishments out there and maybe there is a young girl right, 17-18 years old, that’s thinking, ‘In a couple years, I want to do the same thing.’”
Certificates of commendations are given to those who reflect the high standards set forth by the Laurel Police Department and the city of Laurel.
