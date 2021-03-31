JROTC instructor and Petal alderman candidate charged with lustful touching of a minor

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor at Bay Spring High School and candidate for Ward 5 alderman in Petal has been charged with lustful touching of a minor.
Police Chief Richard Mays said Mannix McLaurin, 47, was arrested Tuesday by Bay Springs Police Department officers. Mays confirmed McLaurin is a JROTC instructor at Bay Springs High School.
Mays said a circuit court hearing was held Tuesday where a judge ruled there was enough probable cause in the case to charge McLaurin with lustful touching of a minor.
McLaurin was booked into the Jasper County Jail on a $25,000 bond and was released the same day as his arrest, according to jail records.
According to Mays, newly appointed District Attorney Chris Hennis will present the case to a grand Jury in August.
WDAM reached out to the West Jasper School District for comment. Superintendent Warren Woodrow said he could not comment on personnel matters.
