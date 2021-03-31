JCSD sergeant runs 100 miles fundraising for veteran suicide awareness

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sgt. Adam Cochran of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department ran 100 miles in 31 days during the month of March. He admits it was hard.
“I substituted some on the treadmill, but some days I actually did skip a day so the next day or the next available time I had to double up,” Cochran said. “There were days I think I ran 6 miles, 9 miles. One day I did 10 miles.”
He was running to raise awareness and funds for the nonprofit Stop Soldier Suicide. He shares that as a member of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, he is familiar.
“Being in law enforcement, I felt like that was a good cause to run for,” Cochran said. “We respond daily to suicidal calls, some of which those veterans or other people have carried out that thought. So it is kind of personal to me, you know, that maybe by me just running a few miles could bring some type of awareness.”
Overall, he ran 103 miles and raised $275 through his Facebook fundraiser. The 100 miles in March is a national challenge to help bring awareness to veteran and armed forces suicide rates. According to Stop Soldier Suicide, veterans are at a 50% higher risk of suicide than those who have not served.
Cochran says he is proud to be a part of the bigger picture.
“People across the nation are doing this,” Cochran said. “$200 here, $200 there, it’s going to add up. So it’s going to help fund this organization, so you know it felt good to complete it.”
Cochran says he enjoys running and wanted to put his miles to good use – helping bring attention to the 24-hour suicide hotline specifically for veterans.
“My final miles ran I carried an American flag just to show there is some support here for our veterans and our soldiers,” Cochran said.
Veterans can reach the 24-hour suicide hotline by calling 844-907-1338.
