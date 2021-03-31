JCSD conducts defensive tactics training class

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department conducted defensive tactics training for its officers Wednesday.
These classes help officers meet state and Department of Justice requirements for members of law enforcement every two years.
The hands-on demonstration involved techniques based on improved body positioning and leverage. Officers are taught how to control someone without actually causing bodily harm.
“Any kind of situation where a fight, a hands-on type situation comes up, we teach them how to best utilize it to control the suspect and at the same time keep them safe without hurting them,” said training director Eddy Ingram. “These techniques can save their lives, literally, when a situation goes out of hand. Usually, it’s first ‘hand-on’ before it gets to a weapon or deadly force, or something like that.”
Members of law enforcement routinely train to keep themselves safe while also de-escalating potentially violent situations.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.