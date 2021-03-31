Hattiesburg Fire Department debuts ‘Screaming Eagle’ fire engine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After months of waiting and anticipating the reveal of the new Hattiesburg fire engine, the day finally came Tuesday.
The truck is not your average fire truck. The Southern Miss-themed engine is painted black and gold with the USM Golden Eagle logo on its side. The colors were chosen to signify the great relationship between the university and the city of Hattiesburg.
“When it was coming time to update our fleet, especially as we prepare for Station 9, we thought that we would brand this one in honor of the university that has done so much for our community,” said Mayor Toby Barker.
The mayor and Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart came up with the idea.
There is also a Golden Eagle painted on the doors to represent how much pride the city takes in the athletics department at the university. The truck will be stationed at Fire Station 6, which is near USM’s campus.
A very exciting portion of the process was naming the engine. The city wanted to make sure the name was just as special as the truck.
They allowed students from school across the city to submit names for a contest, and 170 names were submitted from students across the city.
The winning name, “Screaming Eagle,” came from three boys, MJ Gleason, Andrew and Clark Rutland who attend Sacred Heart Catholic School.
“Everybody has been naming it for a while, but I’m the one who named it” said Gleason, the eager kindergartner who was very excited to see the truck.
The boys were allowed to give the fire truck its first wash with the hose and special VIP access to the inside after the ceremony.
