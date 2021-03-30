What you need to know ahead of primary elections

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Municipal primaries are just one week away in Mississippi.
The winners of Tuesday’s party primaries will appear on the ballot in the general election on June 8. Candidates running as independents will not appear on the primary ballots.
Before you head to the polls, there are a few important things you need to remember.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:
- Driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm licenses
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government
If no candidate in a primary race receives the majority of the vote, a runoff will be held on April 27.
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is May 10.
For information on your polling place or other questions about voting in municipal elections, you can contact your local city clerk’s office.
