Venture Church collects more than 500 bags of food for Edwards Street Fellowship Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The congregation of Venture Church is making a special effort to feed hungry people this Easter holiday.
Members at the church’s Hunt Club and Lincoln Road campuses have collected more than 500 grocery bags full of non-perishable food items for the food pantry at Edwards Street Fellowship Center.
The food was collected over the past two Sundays.
Some of the bags are being delivered Tuesday. The rest will be taken to the pantry later this week.
The collection is part of an ongoing campaign at all five church campuses in South Mississippi that grew out of new community challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
