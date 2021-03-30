Traffic stop in Perry County leads to possession arrest

Traffic stop in Perry County leads to possession arrest
Starla Runnels was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Polston | March 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 5:56 PM

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County led to the arrest of a woman for possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 unit pulled over a vehicle Saturday that was driving recklessly down Old River Road.

Starla Runnels, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Deputies say they had probable cause to do a search, which is when meth was found on Runnels, according to the sheriff’s office.

Runnels was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.