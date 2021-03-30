Traffic stop in Perry County leads to possession arrest

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County led to the arrest of a woman for possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 unit pulled over a vehicle Saturday that was driving recklessly down Old River Road.
Starla Runnels, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle.
Deputies say they had probable cause to do a search, which is when meth was found on Runnels, according to the sheriff’s office.
Runnels was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.