Top of Class 2021: Schedule of Events

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER: The event will be held in the A.B. Howard/Bobcat Gymnasium at Jones County Junior College, across from the Administration Building. An email will be sent to everyone at least 24 hours prior to the event indicating any changes.
Because of enhanced safety protocols due to COVID-19, the Top of Class 2021 event will be broken up into two sections, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, on Wednesday, May 5.
The morning session will follow the following schedule:
- 8 a.m.: Registration at Student Center Plaza entrance
- 8:15 a.m.: Breakfast-Student Center Plaza
- 8:30 a.m.: Welcome-Speakers-Presentation
- 9:15 a.m.: “Hat Toss” picture
- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: News media pictures and entertainment
The afternoon session will follow the following schedule:
- 12 p.m.: Registration at Student Center Plaza entrance
- 12:15 p.m.: Breakfast-Student Center Plaza
- 12:30 p.m.: Welcome-Speakers-Presentation
- 1:15 p.m.: “Hat Toss” picture
- 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: News media pictures and entertainment
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.