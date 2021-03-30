Top of Class 2021: Schedule of Events

By WDAM Staff | March 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:55 PM

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER: The event will be held in the A.B. Howard/Bobcat Gymnasium at Jones County Junior College, across from the Administration Building. An email will be sent to everyone at least 24 hours prior to the event indicating any changes.

Because of enhanced safety protocols due to COVID-19, the Top of Class 2021 event will be broken up into two sections, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, on Wednesday, May 5.

The morning session will follow the following schedule:

  • 8 a.m.: Registration at Student Center Plaza entrance
  • 8:15 a.m.: Breakfast-Student Center Plaza
  • 8:30 a.m.: Welcome-Speakers-Presentation
  • 9:15 a.m.: “Hat Toss” picture
  • 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: News media pictures and entertainment

The afternoon session will follow the following schedule:

  • 12 p.m.: Registration at Student Center Plaza entrance
  • 12:15 p.m.: Breakfast-Student Center Plaza
  • 12:30 p.m.: Welcome-Speakers-Presentation
  • 1:15 p.m.: “Hat Toss” picture
  • 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: News media pictures and entertainment
Morning Session Afternoon Session
Bay Springs Columbia Academy
Collins Columbia High School
Enterprise East Marion High School
Greene County Forrest County Agricultural High School
Heidelberg High School Hattiesburg High School
Laurel Christian Jefferson Davis County High School
Laurel High School Lamar Christian
Mize Lumberton High School
Mt. Olive Magee High School
Northeast Jones Mendenhall High School
Perry Central North Forrest High School
Quitman Oak Grove High School
Raleigh Petal High School
Richton Prentiss Christian Academy
Seminary Presbyterian Christian High School
South Jones Purvis High School
Stringer High Sacred Heart High School
Sylva Bay Salem High School
Taylorsville Simpson Academy
Wayne Academy Stone County High School
Wayne County Sumrall High School
West Marion High School Tylertown High School
West Jones

