3 Southern Miss students receive Goldwater Scholarship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three University of Southern Mississippi students have been recognized with a prestigious scholarship for their research efforts.
Zachary Ahmed, Kaitlyn Birkhoff and Alyssa Necaise received the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship. A total of 410 scholarships were awarded this year to students of natural science, engineering and mathematics.
It brings the total number of Southern Miss students to be awarded the Goldwater Scholarship to 27, the most in the state. USM also had three recipients in 2019.
Ahmed, of Richton, is a junior majoring in polymer science and engineering whose research focuses on how different compatible materials can be blended to contribute valuable properties to a final polymer.
Birkhoff, of Slidell, is a junior ACS Chemistry major whose research focuses on investigating new ways to synthesize piperdines, which is essential to the production of many FDA-approved drugs and natural products.
Necaise, of Kiln, is a junior majoring in polymer science and engineering whose research focuses on maximizing electromagnetic and thermal shielding of aerospace composite matrices.
The three students were chosen from 1,256 students who were nominated by 438 institutions across the country.
