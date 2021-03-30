New program offers federal dollars to renters who fell behind on payments due to the pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you or anyone you know has fallen behind on rent payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial assistance is now being offered.
On Monday, the Mississippi Home Corporation launched its new emergency rental assistance program.
“The pandemic has really revealed the continuous situation that a lot of renters find themselves in,” said Scott Spivey, executive director for the Mississippi Home Corporation. Spivey said he knows the challenges many renters are facing during this pandemic.
”People lost their jobs became under employed, lost hours, had to stay home,” he said. That’s why he was excited when MHC launched the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) to help renters get back on their feet.
“This is really going to ease some of the effects of the pandemic by being able to pay past rent and past utilities,” Spivey expressed.
Renters can receive up to 15 months of payments to get caught up on any outstanding balances that they have for rent and utility and home energy costs such as gas, electricity, water and sewer, trash removal and fuel oil.
Though the program is available to all Mississippians, there are a few qualifications. A renter must have experienced a reduction in household income, suffered a significant cost or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
They must also demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.
Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance, and households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median will be prioritized for assistance.
Documentation is required to approve eligibility requirements.
“Landlords will be paid on behalf of tenants, so we will enter into an agreement with the landlord that they will say, ‘Yes, I agree to accept these funds on behalf of the tenant,’” Spivey explained.
“That’s one of the things that the legislation requires,” he continued, “both the tenant and the landlord to participate. Landlords can begin an application, but the tenants also have to complete some of their own information and acknowledge that their landlord is being paid on their behalf.”
Roughly $186,000,000 is being allocated for the program through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
People can now begin applying online. Visit, https://ms-ramp.com for more information.
