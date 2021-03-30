MSDH: COVID-19 daily cases top 150; 12 new deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at more than 150.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 163 new coronavirus cases and 12 new death Tuesday.
Five deaths were reported between March 27-28, including one in Forrest County.
Another seven deaths, including one in Jones County, were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 1 and March 23.
The eight-county Pine Belt reported 16 new cases Tuesday.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 304,858 and 7,013, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,981 COVID-19 cases and 669 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,531 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,475 cases, 144 deaths
- Jasper: 2,191 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,243 cases, 157 deaths
- Lamar: 6,049 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,640 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,245 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,607 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 292,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,202,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with nearly 465,000 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,610,281 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.