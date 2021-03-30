Morgan Freeman, Ruby Rose movie filmed in South Mississippi to hit the big screen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lionsgate film shot in South Mississippi back in September is set to be released in multiple formats next month. As we reported months ago, a couple of houses on the Gulf Coast were used in the filming of the movie.
Vanquish is directed by George Gallo and stars Mississippi native Morgan Freeman (Se7en) and Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black). The motion picture is what Lionsgate calls “a glossy action-thriller that shows what desperation can drive a person to do.
A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.”
The 96-minute, R-rated movie, will open in select theaters on April 16, 2021. For those of you not near one of those “select” theaters, it will also be released on-demand and to digital format on April 20, 2021, and to Blu-ray and DVD on April 27, 2021.
You can see the full trailer below.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.