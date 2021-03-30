Laurel drive-by shooting suspect arrested

Travarious Phillips (Source: Laurel Police Department)
By Chris Thies | March 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:12 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been charged in a drive-by shooting that happened in Laurel on Monday morning.

According to Laurel police, Travarious Phillips, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into an occupied dwelling and evidence tampering.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 9:20 a.m. on North 1st Avenue. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw in a man driving a black Toyota shoot into a home in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Phillips was arrested a short time later on East 18th Street without incident.

Phillips is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.

