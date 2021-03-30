Laurel dedicates week to early childhood development

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brain development during the beginning stages of life is critical for children, and the city of Laurel has acknowledged that with a proclamation dedicating an entire week to early childhood development.
“Early childhood teachers educate and care for our young children on a daily basis and help them to build a learning foundation that will get them ready for school and equip them with life skills,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.
Magee signed a proclamation designating the week of April 11 “the week of the young child.”
It’s an effort to raise awareness about the importance of early childhood development.
Nurture Our Future pushed the effort along with the Laurel City School District, Headstart and Friends of Children.
“These organizations are working to promote and inspire high-quality early childhood experiences for our city’s youngest citizens,” Magee said.
Monday wasn’t just about the proclamation. Nurture Our Future, a nonprofit focused on out-of-school learning and enrichment experiences, also unveiled its first big project, the Brain Bus.
“The Brain Bus, so it will be an incredible place that will travel all around, not just the city but also the county, with books and toys and an educator who will lead basically play labs for families and children,” said Elizabeth Harris, director of Nurture Our Future.
Before it hits the streets, there are plans underway to renovate it.
“The bus is going to help educate our community about the importance of those early years and give really fun opportunities for families to come together and have playgroups all over the community,” Harris said.
The Laurel School District donated the bus to Nurture Our Future.
