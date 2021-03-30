Former Oak Grove standout honored as MACCC’s ‘Player of Week’

Jones College guard Lekera Hughes (4) was named the MACCC's women's basketball Player of the Week. (Source: /Reagan Buckley, Jones/College Sports Information)
By Tim Doherty | March 30, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 2:07 PM

Jones College Sports Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College guard Lekera Hughes was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Hughes, a 5-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Oak Grove, helped top-ranked Jones College (16-0) to a 2-0 mark last week.

In an 83-71 victory at No. 5 Shelton State Community College, Hughes led the Lady Bobcats with 24 points, including a 7-for-10 performance from 3-point range.

Hughes followed that up with 19 points in a 68-49 win over Hinds Community College. She was 3-of-7 from 3-point range in that contest.

Hughes averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game last week.

The Lady Bobcats will host Mississippi Delta Community College at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a first-round Region XXIII Tournament game.

If Jones wins that game, it will host a quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Monday.

