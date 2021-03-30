City of Laurel to offer entry-level firefighter exam

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel will be giving a civil service examination for the position of Entry-level Firefighter at 8 a.m. on April 17.
Those interested must complete an application and sign-up before April 14, to participate in the testing process.
Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:
- At least 18 years of age
- Valid MS driver’s license
- High school diploma or GED
- United States Citizen and registered voter in the home county
- Able to pass a background check
- Able to pass Entry-level Firefighter civil service examination
- Able to attend and successfully complete Mississippi State Fire Academy
Employee benefits include:
- Comprehensive health insurance
- Life insurance (premium paid by the City of Laurel)
- Public Employees of Mississippi Retirement (PERS) plan
- Short and long-term disability available
- Optional dental/vision insurance
- Education stipend: $25/month for associate’s degree; $50/month for bachelor’s degree
Required documents include:
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- Valid MS Driver’s License ▪High School Diploma or GED
- Voter Registration Card
- DD-214 (if applicable)
The salary for the position begins at $32,997,99, annually
Applications may be picked up in the Human Resources Department (third floor, room 302) at Laurel City Hall, 401 N. Fifth Ave.
The office is open between 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Application and required documents must be returned on or before April 14.
For more information, please contact the LFD training officer at (601) 428-6470 or the Civil Service Office at (601) 428-7376.
