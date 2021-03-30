City of Laurel to offer entry-level firefighter exam

City of Laurel to offer entry-level firefighter exam
The City of Laurel is seeking to bolster its fire department with additional firefighters. (Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Tim Doherty | March 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 1:34 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel will be giving a civil service examination for the position of Entry-level Firefighter at 8 a.m. on April 17.

Those interested must complete an application and sign-up before April 14, to participate in the testing process.

Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:

  • At least 18 years of age
  • Valid MS driver’s license
  • High school diploma or GED
  • United States Citizen and registered voter in the home county
  • Able to pass a background check
  • Able to pass Entry-level Firefighter civil service examination
  • Able to attend and successfully complete Mississippi State Fire Academy

Employee benefits include:

  • Comprehensive health insurance
  • Life insurance (premium paid by the City of Laurel)
  • Public Employees of Mississippi Retirement (PERS) plan
  • Short and long-term disability available
  • Optional dental/vision insurance
  • Education stipend: $25/month for associate’s degree; $50/month for bachelor’s degree

Required documents include:

  • Birth Certificate
  • Social Security Card
  • Valid MS Driver’s License ▪High School Diploma or GED
  • Voter Registration Card
  • DD-214 (if applicable)

The salary for the position begins at $32,997,99, annually

Applications may be picked up in the Human Resources Department (third floor, room 302) at Laurel City Hall, 401 N. Fifth Ave.

The office is open between 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Application and required documents must be returned on or before April 14.

For more information, please contact the LFD training officer at (601) 428-6470 or the Civil Service Office at (601) 428-7376.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.