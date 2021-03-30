3 charged, 1 wanted in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested three people charged in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting and have issued an arrest warrant for a fourth.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a service station on Mayfair Road, according to police. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire in the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument.
Shortly after the shooting, police arrested 19-year-old Anthony Parker Jr., 20-year-old Reagan McDonald and 20-year-old Elmaria Young at the Foxgate Apartments in Lamar County, with the help of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Parker, of Hattiesburg, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. McDonald and Young, both of Hattiesburg, were each charged with accessory before the fact of a felony.
The three were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Police are searching for 20-year-old Gregory Estes, of Hattiesburg, who has an arrest warrant for three counts of aggravated assault, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of criminal street gang activity.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
