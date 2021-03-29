Vietnam War veterans honored in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On March 29, Vietnam War veterans are remembered for their valor and service to America.
Heart of Hospice and the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel joined together Monday for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony to honor the veterans who sacrificed so much.
Vietnam veteran Larry Callahan remembers the day he returned home from Vietnam.
“So many veterans like myself got off a plane and or boat, and nobody was there to greet us,” Callahan said. “No parades. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people in California that did things that weren’t very nice. Fortunately, in the south that didn’t happen to me, just the opposite.”
Bryan Beech, of Heart of Hospice, says celebrating this day will continue for years to come.
“It is a time that we should honor our veterans,” Beech said. “They have a special day for themselves now, which is March 29. This is four years into the making, and it is catching on.”
“It’s a day to welcome home veterans in Vietnam, from Vietnam that didn’t get it 50 years ago,” Callahan added.
You can observe the day by thanking a Vietnam veteran or helping support a local veterans organization.
