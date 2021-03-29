Tech rallies past USM, 8-7, for 3rd win in 4-game series

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Parker Bates delivered a run-scoring single in the top of eighth inning that erased a late University of Southern Mississippi comeback and put No. 21 Louisiana Tech University up for good in an 8-7 series-clinching victory over the Golden Eagles Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.
USM (14-9, 1-3 Conference USA) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two frames. Charlie Fischer and Will McGillis each delivered RBI-singles in the first inning and then tacked in two runs in the second on Reed Trimble’s single and a Bulldog error.
Tech (17-6, 3-1) picked up a run in the third inning on a Bates single, and then tied the game in the sixth as it collected three runs on two hits and two USM errors to tie the game.
The Bulldogs took a 7-4 lead an inning later on a double by Steele Netterville, a sacrifice fly from Manny Garcia and a passed ball.
USM wasn’t through, and rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Two walks sandwiched around a D.J. Lynch loaded the bases. Pinch-hitter Billy Garrett’s sacrifice fly brought home one run, a second scored on a wild pitch and Trimble’s single tied the game.
Golden Eagle closer Garrett Ramsey (0-1), who came on in the eighth inning, allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks with a strikeout over 2/3 of an inning.
Drew Boyd got the start and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with a strikeout over five-plus innings in a no decision.
Tech reliever Kyle Griffen (2-1) threw a scoreless inning, allowing a hit, a walk and a strikeout to earn the win for the visitors. Tyler Follis then registered the final four outs, including two strikeouts, to earn his second save.
Gabe Montenegro and Trimble led the Golden Eagles with three hits apiece. USM collected 11 in the contest.
The Golden Eagles will travel to the University of Texas-San Antonio for their first C-USA road series. The four-game set begins Thursday and wraps up Saturdays because of the Easter weekend
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.