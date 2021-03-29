Starting off the week with a beautiful Monday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Today will be very nice with sunshine all day long.
Highs will be in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.
Clouds will move in Tuesday along with hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Our next storm system arrives on Wednesday, bringing with it a good chance for thunderstorms during the day. One or two storms could be strong with gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Much cooler weather will arrive for Thursday as highs only top out into the low 60s with sunny skies.
Good Friday is looking good. We’ll start off chilly with temperatures in the mid-30s, and then we’ll warm up into the mid-60s.
This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s for Easter Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.