PRCC pleased with turnout for 1st rodeo

From Pearl River Community College Communications
POPLARVILLE, Miss (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College rodeo coach Frank Graves wasn’t sure what kind of crowd to expect this past weekend when the Wildcats hosted their first-ever rodeo.
In the end, Graves was delighted with the attendance for the three-day outdoor competition that included 13 other schools.
“Man, we had a really good turnout,” Graves said. “It was awesome to see the support we got from the community.
“It being in Poplarville, I think, added a little pressure overall, but I think the kids did well.”
The Wildcats placed fifth as a team.
“If we started a little better, we had a chance to finish third,” Graves said. “I think it being here in front of people they know pumped them up a little bit.”
The competition saw the Wildcats improve on their recent performances in the spring.
Jeb Stewart and Blake Lyons joined for a second place in team roping.
Pacey McBride of Poplarville finished third in steer wrestling and Sarah Booty finished fourth in goat tying.
Several Wildcats also finished in the top ten in their respective categories.
Brooklyn Blakeney, Ashley Henderson, Kason Davis and Lauren Booty all finished in the top ten this weekend,” Graves said. “I’m just really proud of our whole team.
“It was a good weekend.”
The rodeo team will not have to wait long for its next action as it heads to the University of Arkansas-Monticello. The rodeo starts on Thursday and ends Saturday.
