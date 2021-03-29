Hattiesburg police investigating after vehicles struck by gunfire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting outside of a service station.
Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 100 block of Mayfair Road around 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a vehicle being struck by gunfire.
Police said an individual fired several shots at a vehicle in the parking lot of the service station, hitting two vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
