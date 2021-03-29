Hattiesburg candidates forum set for Tuesday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County NAACP is partnering with the League of Women Voters of the Pine Belt and Mississippi M.O.V.E. to sponsor a political forum for Hattiesburg municipal candidates Tuesday night.
The organizations have invited the candidates for mayor and council positions to present their platforms and answer audience-submitted questions. The forum will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in downtown Hattiesburg.
“These are the people that are going to make decisions about your water, they’re going to make decisions about your sewer, they’re going to make decisions about your local tax. So if you want to have a voice in that, listen to what the candidates can say and then when it comes to election day, vote, vote, vote,” said Dr. Joseph Wesley, co-chair of the Political Action Committee for the Forrest County NAACP.
The primary election is April 6 and the general election is on June 8. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is May 10. If you have questions about voting in municipal elections, you can contact your local city clerk’s office.
Wesley said the organizations believe it is important for voters to learn about candidates and have the opportunity to make their voices heard.
”What we really want —this organization, League of Women Voters, Mississippi M.O.V.E.— we want a record turnout locally,” Wesley said. “A public that participates in the election process should be informed. The first step is to register, and the second step is to vote.”
