USM student receives surprise Make-A-Wish party after cancer battle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi student is feeling thankful after receiving her surprise wish party from Make-A-Wish Mississippi Sunday following her battle with cancer.
Clancy Slay was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the age of 17 while still in high school. She shares the journey she had to endure.
“My junior year of high school, I was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. It was stage 2, and I had a bulky mass, which means that the mass was in my chest. It was one width or one-third of the width of my chest,” says Slay.
Slay underwent chemotherapy at St. Jude for three months. She says she’s thankfully for her friends and family who were with her between treatments and school.
But Slay had good news ahead and spoke about the hope that came after her treatments.
“I actually completed treatments on December 20th and I entered remission, and December 20th is also my mom’s birthday, so that was kind of like a double win there. Now I’m fully in remission.” Slay said.
Make-A-Wish Mississippi creates life-changing experiences for children with critical life illnesses.
Slay’s wish originally was to go to Spain, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to switch her wish. She explains what she asked for instead.
“I just wished for anything to help me with school,” says Slay. “So like technology, especially now cause most of my classes are online. So, I got a computer, an iPad and all of these things to help me further my education.”
Slay is apart of the Chi Omega sorority at USM and is now their Make-A-Wish liaison for the children of Hattiesburg.
Now a Sophomore at USM, Slay looks back and shares what she believes got her through everything
“A lot of what got me through my treatments was having a relationship with God,” says Slay.
