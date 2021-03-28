USM splits Saturday doubleheader with Louisiana Tech

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi hit four home runs and got a complete game from senior pitcher Walker Powell as the Golden Eagles won the first game of a Conference USA doubleheader 14-6 over Louisiana Tech University Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.
But the big bats went quiet in the nightcap, as Bulldogs starting pitcher Cade Gibson twirled a three-hit, complete-game shutout in Tech’s 4-0 victory.
The Golden Eagles (14-8, 1-2 C-USA) and No. 21 Tech (16-6, 2-1) wrap up the four-game conference series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
USM’s 14 runs in the opener marked a season high. The Golden Eagles’ four home runs were the most in a game since April 29, 2019 against the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
D.J. Lynch and Gabe Montenegro gave the Golden Eagles the early lead as each belted a two-run homer in the second inning to erase a 2-0 Tech lead. It was Lynch’s third home run of the season, Montenegro’s second.
Charlie Fischer added a two-run shot – his third – in the fourth inning followed by Reese Ewing’s solo home run - his third - to give the Golden Eagles a 7-2 lead.
After the Bulldogs scored three times in the top of the fifth inning, USM blew open the game with five runs in its half of the frame, including a bases-clearing, three-run double by Christopher Sargent.
Montenegro, who had three hits and three RBI, capped a two-run seventh with an RBI double.
Powell (4-1) tossed the Golden Eagles’ first complete game of the season as he allowed six runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.
Bulldogs starter Ryan Jennings (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits over three-plus innings. He walked two, struck out three.
In the nightcap, Tech scored two runs in each of the third and fifth innings to back Gibson’s pitching gem.
Tech took a 2-0 lead on Hunter Wells’ double, Parker Bates’ triple and Steele Netterville’s single.
Netterville, who homered in the first game, smacked his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning, a two-run shot that ended scoring.
Gibson (2-1) walked just one and fanned six.
USM starter Ben Ethridge (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts to suffer the loss.
