Tim Jones, Ky’El Hemby grateful for USM Pro Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Golden Eagles were afforded an opportunity Friday morning which 2020 stripped away from many athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nineteen National Football League scouts made their way to “The Rock” to watch wide receiver Tim Jones and defensive back Ky’El Hemby participate in Pro Day.
“Very blessed because last year some guys didn’t get the chance or opportunity to have a Pro Day,” said Jones, after leaving Carlisle-Faulkner Field for the final time. “I think this really helped me, especially because I didn’t get to play my full senior season. I really needed this pro day.”
Hobbled by a hamstring injury most of the fall, Jones played in just six games this season. His 30 catches for 480 yards put him over the 2,000-yard mark for his Southern Miss career.
The Biloxi native entered the 2020 season one of 55 players named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List. Despite his limited game action, Jones still earned an invite to the NFL Combine - held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
Hemby, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, racked up 217 tackles, 19 pass deflections and nine interceptions in three seasons.
Both guys completed 40-yard dashes, shuttle drills and other workouts during Friday’s event.
“It felt pretty good,” said Hemby, who ran an unofficial time of 4.59 seconds in the 40. “It’s just a major opportunity, gotta take advantage of it. I did my best, let God do the rest. I’m just blessed for the opportunity to showcase my talent.”
Jones said his unofficial time in the 40 was 4.43 seconds.
He and Hemby plan to stay on the grind in the weeks leading up to April 29th’s NFL Draft, hoping to be the latest Southern Miss products to carve a path to the pros.
At least one Golden Eagle has been selected in seven of the last nine NFL drafts - two wideouts and three defensive backs among that group.
“I will say Southern Miss has taught me about hard work and having a chip on your shoulder, being the underdog,” Jones said. “It’s been a brotherhood since I’ve been here and I’ve loved every single second of it.”
