Slim chance for overnight showers Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We have a 20 percent chance for a shower after midnight with lows in the mid-60s.
As we head into Sunday look for a 60 percent chance for showers and possible thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Most of the rain should occur before noon. Partly cloudy and cooler weather is on tap for Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday is expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the mid-50s Monday night.
By Tuesday another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs in the upper 70s. The chance for rain is 50 percent.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. The chance for rain is at least 60 percent.
A cooler round of weather arrives for Thursday into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to mid-60s and lows in the 30s Thursday night and in the lower 40s Friday night.
Mostly sunny weather is forecast for Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.