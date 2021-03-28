Local VA medical center administers COVID-19 shots to veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The G.V. Montgomery VA Medical Center’s vaccination site administered the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at Merit Health Wesley to veterans Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans in the community were able to get their first Moderna shot by calling in advance to schedule an appointment.
The drive-thru clinic was made possible through the VA and its partnership with Merit Health Wesley to get vaccinations for veterans.
VA Chief of Medical Administration Services Rickey Harris is one of the leaders in vaccination efforts. He shares the importance of getting shots to veterans.
“What we are trying to do is we are trying to get back to some sort of normalcy. While this is not the only thing that our veterans can do to help us get to that point, but it’s a very important thing they can do,” said Harris.
Harris says having the location at Merit Health Wesley is a familiar place for many veterans.
“Our veterans are accustomed to coming here to this location. This is where our community-based outpatient clinic is located in Hattiesburg,” Harris said.
The VA has administered 100 Moderna vaccine shots, and in three weeks, the second round will be ready for veterans that received it on March 27, 2021.
If you are a veteran, you can schedule a shot in advance by calling (601) 362-4471 extension 56100. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
