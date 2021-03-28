Golden Eagles put a bow on spring football practice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Attitude is Everything” has become the new mantra at Southern Miss.
And it’s not just a phrase written across the chest of first-year head football coach Will Hall - he embodies the idea.
After 15 spring practices, Hall has learned a lot about the 2021 Golden Eagles. As he put it, “We want to open up the fridge and see what’s in there before we decide what’s cooking for dinner.”
Hall now knows what sort of ingredients he’s working with and the players understand what the head chef expects out of them.
It’s hard to ignore a message delivered with such enthusiasm. Hall’s contagious positivity is beginning to rub off on the rest of the Golden Eagles.
“We just want people here to know that we’re to lift the Hattiesburg and surrounding area up,” Hall said. “We’re not just a football team. We want to be a ray of light to this whole area and give them something to believe in, something to hope for, something to rally around.”
“He brings the same energy every day,” said sophomore quarterback Trey Lowe III. “I think that’s hard for some people because when you’re that positive, sometimes people won’t believe you. But he brings it every day so it’s as real as it gets.”
“It feels like a fresh start,” said senior defensive lineman Jacques Turner. “Everybody feels like a fresh start. It’s like being a freshman again.”
“You have to buy into it,” said freshman running back Frank Gore Jr. “He talks to me all the time, he’s a very genuine person. Whatever he says, it’s coming from the heart so you want to listen to him.”
