‘Crossroads’ exhibit opens for six-week run in Columbia

“With our local (history), it’s kind of like wandering through someone’s home and seeing some neat old photographs,” said Carol Durham, curator of the Marion County Museum & Archives. “In the front room (of the museum), since we don’t have glass cases on everything, it’s kind of like being in somebody’s attic and there are the pieces. I’ve put signs out, things you can touch and feel and pick up, so I like that aspect of it here in the museum.”