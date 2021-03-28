‘Crossroads’ exhibit opens for six-week run in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution that explores life in small-town USA has officially opened in Columbia.
It’s called, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” It’s an interactive display, made up of several large panels.
It opened at the Marion County Museum & Archives Saturday afternoon and will be at that facility for six weeks.
Admission is free.
Visitors can learn about rural life across America and check out lots of interesting local history in Marion County.
“With our local (history), it’s kind of like wandering through someone’s home and seeing some neat old photographs,” said Carol Durham, curator of the Marion County Museum & Archives. “In the front room (of the museum), since we don’t have glass cases on everything, it’s kind of like being in somebody’s attic and there are the pieces. I’ve put signs out, things you can touch and feel and pick up, so I like that aspect of it here in the museum.”
Hours for the “Crossroads” exhibit are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The exhibit runs through May 8.
