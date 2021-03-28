Collins’ Express Care offering COVID shots with no appointment needed Sunday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - You have one more day to get a free, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine in Collins without an appointment.
They’re being offered at Covington County Hospital’s Express Care Drive-Thru next to the Collins Civic Center.
It will be open on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointment is needed.
Meanwhile, the hospital is operating another drive-thru vaccination site at the former Covington County Nursing Center.
But, you’ll need to make an appointment first to get your shot here.
The number to do that is (601) 419-SHOT.
