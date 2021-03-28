Clear skies on tap for Sunday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Clearing skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower to mid-40s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
Look for increasing clouds Monday night with lows in the lower 50s.
On Tuesday there is a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday night with lows in the mid-60s.
By Wednesday a strong cold front will move through the Pine Belt with a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe so pleases keep up with future forecasts. Highs will be in the mid-70s. By Wednesday night a much cooler and drier air mass will move into the Pine Belt with lows in the lower 40s.
Thursday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Friday looks good as well with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.