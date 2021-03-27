Vaccinations underway at C.E. Roy Community Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic have partnered to host a second weekend vaccine clinic at the C. E. Roy Community Center.
Saturday, 250 vaccines were administered on a first-come, first-serve basis to people 18 and over.
Another 250 doses will be given Sunday, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
The vaccines are manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, so only one dose is needed.
There is no charge for the vaccines.
Six weeks ago, the city of Hattiesburg, FGH and Hattiesburg Clinic teamed up to host the first free weekend vaccine clinic at the same location.
The vaccines administered at that time were manufactured by Pfizer, so a follow-up clinic was held one month later to give out second doses.
