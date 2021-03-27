USM falls 3-2 to Louisiana Tech

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Louisiana Tech University got to the University of Southern Mississippi bullpen for three runs in the seventh inning and Golden Eagles threats in the final two innings came up short as the Bulldogs claimed a 3-2 victory Friday night at Pete Taylor Park.
No. 21 Tech (15-5) grabbed the opening game of the four-game weekend series opening Conference USA play for both teams.
USM (13-7) saw a four-game winning streak snapped.
USM starter Hunter Stanley allowed three hits over six shutout innings, leaving the game with the Golden Eagles up 1-0 after back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning by Christopher Sargent and Reece Ewing.
Stanley walked three and struck out seven.
But Tech touched up USM relievers Taylor Stuart and Ryan Och for three runs in the top of the seventh inning on a Ryan Young RBI-double, a wild pitch and Hunter Wells’ sacrifice fly.
Tech starter Jonathan Fincher allowed a lead-off double to start the eighth inning to Gabe Montenegro, who came around to score on Ewing’s single to get USM within 3-2.
But USM left the bases loaded with one out in the eighth inning and had two on with one out in the ninth without scoring.
Fincher (4-0) allowed two runs on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out three. Landon Fanning struck out the final two USM batters of the game to earn his third save.
Stuart (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 1/3 of an inning.
The teams will meet twice Saturday for a pair of seven-inning games. First pitch is at 2 p.m.
