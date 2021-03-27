Top-ranked Lady Bobcats post unbeaten regular season

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Top-ranked Jones College turned up the defense in the second half and went on to a 68-49 decision over Hinds Community College Friday afternoon at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
The Lady Bobcats end regular season play at 16-0 – the first time in school history for the program to have an undefeated regular season.
Jones will now turn its attention to the Region XXIII tournament, which opens Wednesday.
After a sluggish first half that saw the Lady Bobcats with a 28-27 halftime lead, Jones held Hinds to only one field goal in the third quarter and three in the final period.
Endia Holliday of South Jones High School set the tone for the second half when she grabbed an offensive rebound, drew the foul and made both free throws.
Lekera Hughes of Oak Grove High School then got a steal and a layup and followed that up with a jump shot.
Daisha Bradford’s layup ended a 10-2 run and put Jones ahead 38-29 with 6 minutes, 56 seconds, showing in the third quarter. The Bobcats would carry a 52-28 lead into the final period.
The Lady Bulldogs would get no closer than 14 points in the final quarter. A layup by Kimaya Dixon with 45 seconds left gave Jones its largest lead at 68-47.
Hughes led Jones with 19 points and four steals. Bradford had 16 points and five assists. Holiday had nine points and 11 rebounds and Kyjai Miles had nine rebounds.
T’onna Sims had 13 points and Acacia Stewart added 12 for the Lady Bulldogs. Akyriale Ford had 10 rebounds.
