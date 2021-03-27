MSDH: New daily COVID-19 cases top just more than 200

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at just more than 200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 210 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Saturday.
The two deaths were reported between March 25-March 26.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 304,420 and 7,000, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,992 COVID-19 cases and 667 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,504 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,295 cases, 143 deaths
- Jasper: 2,145 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,237 cases, 156 deaths
- Lamar: 6,039 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,638 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,245 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,605 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 290,537 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 426,000 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,585,239 million tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
