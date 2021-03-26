Wayne County student inspires others with his story

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Not all heroes are found in comic books or movies. For a Wayne County High School teacher, one of her heroes is found right in her classroom.
Christopher Adams, also known as Alex, is a 12th-grade student at WCHS.
“He inspires me every day,” Mrs. Lauren Leggett, U.S. History teacher at WCHS said.
Inspired by Alex, Leggett decided to share his story on her Facebook page.
“I was like, you know, ‘You’re a walking miracle,’ I said, ‘You’ve got a story that people need to hear,’” Leggett said.
Leggett’s post starts off by saying, ‘I would like to introduce you all to a miracle.’ She goes on to talk about a horrific car accident Alex was involved in when he was in the first grade.
“Six years old, September 19, 2009,” Alex said.
Alex says it’s a day he and his mother will never forget.
“It was raining, car started flipping three times, I landed in the woods, my mom ended with both of her bones sticking out of her legs,” Alex said. “The driver landed face first. He was dead immediately.”
“They told me that he would never live with the damage that he had, and I told them, ‘Oh no, you’re not telling me this. He’s going to live,’” said Carmen Pitts, grandmother of Alex.
Pitts says Alex had severe brain damage and suffered a stroke on the right side of his body. She says his recovery was a process. Alex had to learn how to talk, walk and eat all over again.
“He’s a special child,” Pitts said.
“What he went through, the rainbow that we see today, is just, the joy that he brings to people,” said Leggett.
Today, Alex is not only doing well, but he is thriving. His strength, determination and caring heart have inspired many.
“My job is to not just educate students, but to hopefully kind of lead their lives a little better and he has left my life so much better,” Leggett said.
“Never give up hope,” Alex said.
Alex says he’s excited about graduating in May. Although it’s been almost 12 years since his accident, he continues to go to the hospital once or twice a year for a checkup.
