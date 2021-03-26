Pearl River Wildcats host first rodeo in Poplarville

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It wasn’t Pearl River’s first rodeo.
However, Thursday did mark the program’s first true home event at the Pearl River County Fairgrounds Arena in Poplarville.
Fourteen schools from the Ozark Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association made the trip to South Mississippi this weekend to compete in events such as bareback riding, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
The event is PRCC’s second competition of the spring and is another big step for the fifth-year program which was founded on keeping Poplarville’s rich rodeo tradition close to home.
“A lot of kids [in this area], they grow up doing rodeo,” said PRCC sophomore Kylee Ladner, a Kiln native. “I entered my first rodeo the day before I turned five years old and I’ve just continued doing it. So to have something that’s close to where I grew up in and just so close to home, it’s been really awesome to have it here.”
“Rodeo’s big in our community,” said first-year PRCC head coach Frank Graves Jr. “Myself, national finalist qualifier, Herbert Theriot. We got a lot of young national champions. Rodeo’s big here in this community and we’re glad to help it grow and stay here and keep the kids home and keep them here going to school.”
Events continue on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night.
