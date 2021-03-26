Moselle home heavily damaged in afternoon fire

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire in Moselle Thursday afternoon left a home with major damage and two firefighters with minor injuries.
Moselle, South Jones, Southwest Jones and Union volunteer fire departments responded to the house fire at 11 Chisholm Road around 1:44 p.m., according to the Jones County Fire Council.
The single-story wood home had flames visible at the back of the home near the kitchen and smoke pouring throughout most of the home’s eaves.
Firefighters began battling the blaze but it quickly spread through the attic and engulfed the home in flames.
The homeowner said he was at a nearby neighbor’s house when he heard a “loud boom.” A person renting the home reported that the lights “flickered” before smoke started filling the home.
All occupants escaped the home without harm.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
