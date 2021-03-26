Jackson State Alumni Association of Hattiesburg to host scholarship fundraiser

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg chapter of the Jackson State University Alumni Association will be hosting its 30th annual Talent Fashion Exhibition and Scholarship Fundraiser on Sunday.
The theme for this year will be “Moving forward.” The program will be filled with local talent performances and a special guest appearance from the Jackson State President Thomas Hudson.
The association is also setting the bar even higher this year, with goals of raising a total of $15,000.
“Over these past three decades, we have supported numerous students from the area who are furthering their educated at Jackson State University,” said Dr. Kesia Pope, the association’s chapter president. “Currently, we have about 15 students receiving financial support. We support education at Jackson State University.”
The students receive financial support throughout the duration of their time at Jackson State.
The scholarship is open to any high school seniors in the area who are planning to attend Jackson State in the fall.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 23.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.