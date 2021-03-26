HPD: Hattiesburg man fatally stabbed by girlfriend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has died after being stabbed by his girlfriend following a domestic dispute in the parking lot of a local apartment complex Thursday night.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to the dispute in the parking lot of Plantation Place Apartments around 9 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from a knife wound when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injury.
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old David Pryor, of Hattiesburg, by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.
Ashailyn McGill, 24, of Hattiesburg, was involved in the domestic dispute and was taken into custody at the scene.
McGill has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
